When did Marilyn Mosby become indigent? | READER COMMENTARY

Have the Mosbys no shame? The federal judge has allowed all six of Marilyn Mosby’s defense attorneys to quit (“Judge permits Marilyn Mosby’s entire defense team to quit case,” Jan. 27). The judge also claims that Mrs. Mosby is indigent and is entitled to be represented by the U.S. public defender on the taxpayers’ dime. I object! When did Mrs. Mosby become indigent? She had a team of private attorneys. When did Mrs. Mosby become broke? Was Mrs. Mosby indigent when she hired a team of private attorneys? Mrs. Mosby is on trial for allegedly scamming the U.S. government. Is this self portrayal of indigency legitimate? The taxpayers are entitled to an explanation.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

