Mosby should stick to the facts | READER COMMENTARY

I hope Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is given a fair trial and found innocent of the federal charges that she faces (“Mosby pleads not guilty,” Feb. 5). I am glad that she, like all citizens, will have her day in court and that she will be able to make her case and offer evidence to try to prove her innocence. However, it is most disappointing to read that, in public remarks, she and her attorney claim that the case is “politically and racially motivated” and a “political ploy by [her] political adversaries” to unseat her in the next election.
The serious charges against her were brought by the U.S. Justice Department. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby who, besides having been confirmed in her post by the U.S. Senate last June, is a woman of color. Ms. Mosby is fully entitled to argue the merits of her case in court. But when she alleges that the case is a merely weapon wielded by her political foes, she attacks our entire judicial system and undermines our faith in the rule of law as surely as Donald Trump did.
It is shameful.
Bradley Alger, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.