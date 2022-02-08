Mosby should stick to the facts | READER COMMENTARY

I hope Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is given a fair trial and found innocent of the federal charges that she faces (“Mosby pleads not guilty,” Feb. 5). I am glad that she, like all citizens, will have her day in court and that she will be able to make her case and offer evidence to try to prove her innocence. However, it is most disappointing to read that, in public remarks, she and her attorney claim that the case is “politically and racially motivated” and a “political ploy by [her] political adversaries” to unseat her in the next election.