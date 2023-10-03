Mosby wrong to so casually speak of guns | READER COMMENTARY

City Council President Nick Mosby has expressed deep concern over how little time the Baltimore City Council has to make a decision regarding a proposed redistricting plan presented by Mayor Brandon Scott. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

During the recent discussion regarding Baltimore City Council redistricting, Council President Nick Mosby was quoted as saying, “The position that the administration has put this council in is literally putting a gun to us” (”Baltimore City Council again defers decision on redistricting; council president says mayor is ‘putting a gun to us,’” Sept. 29).

Too many Baltimoreans experience gun violence, directly and indirectly, with tragic deaths, injuries and the trauma that goes along with these experiences. Language matters, and Mosby’s description could be upsetting to those who have been victims of gun violence. He could more carefully choose words to describe a governing situation that does not compare to the actual gun violence that affects so many in our city.

Advertisement

— Suzanne Bailey, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.