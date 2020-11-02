Mosby lacks skills to run a campaign, let alone Baltimore City Council | READER COMMENTARY

Nick Mosby missed multiple committee votes when he was on the Baltimore City Council. He has missed three of five campaign finance deadlines (“Blown deadlines, late fees, fixes in flurry of financial filings from Baltimore council president candidate Mosby,” Oct. 29). He has amended reports to disclose spending that occurred months before. He has been fined $500 in reporting penalties.
He has placed the blame on his treasurer, trying to distance himself from the issue. He was hit with a $5,000 state tax lien in 2013, which was paid. He recently had a federal tax lien in the amount of $45,000 filed against him.
Is this the type of man that should hold significant sway within a multi-billion-dollar entity? I say no, and hope that the voters in Baltimore also say no to Nick Mosby as City Council President.
Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
