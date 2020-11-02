Mosby lacks skills to run a campaign, let alone Baltimore City Council | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Nick Mosby sits with his daughters Nylyn, 11, and Aniyah, 9, as he explains the significance of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones' role while she addresses the House of Delegates on the opening day of the Maryland General Assembly session at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Delegate Mosby is the Democratic nominee to be the next Baltimore City Council president. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County TImes)