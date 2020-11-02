xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mosby lacks skills to run a campaign, let alone Baltimore City Council | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 02, 2020 2:23 PM
Del. Nick Mosby sits with his daughters Nylyn, 11, and Aniyah, 9, as he explains the significance of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones' role while she addresses the House of Delegates on the opening day of the Maryland General Assembly session at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Delegate Mosby is the Democratic nominee to be the next Baltimore City Council president.
Del. Nick Mosby sits with his daughters Nylyn, 11, and Aniyah, 9, as he explains the significance of House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones' role while she addresses the House of Delegates on the opening day of the Maryland General Assembly session at the State House in Annapolis Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Delegate Mosby is the Democratic nominee to be the next Baltimore City Council president. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County TImes)

Nick Mosby missed multiple committee votes when he was on the Baltimore City Council. He has missed three of five campaign finance deadlines (“Blown deadlines, late fees, fixes in flurry of financial filings from Baltimore council president candidate Mosby,” Oct. 29). He has amended reports to disclose spending that occurred months before. He has been fined $500 in reporting penalties.

He has placed the blame on his treasurer, trying to distance himself from the issue. He was hit with a $5,000 state tax lien in 2013, which was paid. He recently had a federal tax lien in the amount of $45,000 filed against him.

Advertisement

Is this the type of man that should hold significant sway within a multi-billion-dollar entity? I say no, and hope that the voters in Baltimore also say no to Nick Mosby as City Council President.

Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement