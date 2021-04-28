Fighting drug addiction is difficult but Mosby’s blanket no-arrest policy goes too far | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore has been grappling with the problems of drug abuse for many more years than Ms. Mosby indicates. Drug treatment and research funded by National Institutes of Health grants and criminal justice efforts have been going on in Baltimore for over 50 years. The idea that a state prison should be made into a drug-treatment center sounds like a good idea. The reality is that there has been drug and mental treatment available to some inmates for over 50 years. Obviously, much more needs to be done to treat this very difficult problem. People addicted to drugs need to be closely monitored as they almost always lie about their drug usage. Drug use must be monitored by urine collection under observation. There is a cottage industry of people selling clean urine outside drug treatment programs and parole offices. Decision makers need reliable data.