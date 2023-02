Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby leaves federal court with her lawyer following a motions hearing on her perjury trial. Jan. 31, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

I am beginning to wonder if Marilyn Mosby will go to trial prior to collecting Social Security benefits (“Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s federal trial to be delayed, again,” Feb. 3)

— Bruce Allender, Middle River

