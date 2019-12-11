Is it any wonder why Baltimore has a crime problem? State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby does not prosecute quality of life crimes that frequently produce searches revealing weapons or drugs. She won’t prosecute marijuana use and now, she wants to investigate a police officer for defending himself against someone resisting arrest and striking the officer (“Prosecutor drops all charges against man whose arrest and apparent choking by Baltimore police went viral,” Dec. 6).
If the citizens of Baltimore want a safer city, they will have to make better choices when they vote.
Marilyn Mosby is using her office to selectively enforce and prosecute crimes she deems to be effective for her reelection and she is using the police for target practice. After getting her head handed to her in the Freddie Gray case, one would think she would have learned her lesson.
J. Michael Collins, Reisterstown
