Campaign donations should go to campaigns, not lawyers | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby listens to his wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, address the congregation at Empowerment Temple on Jan. 16, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

It’s all well and good for Marilyn and Nick Mosby that spending campaign funds on legal defense is is not a violation of election law (”Legal spending from Mosby campaign accounts did not violate Maryland law, election board finds,” March 29), but if I’m making a campaign contribution, I would just as soon have the funds help the candidate get elected, as opposed to just keeping them out of jail.

Steve Klose, Ellicott City

