Campaign donations should go to campaigns, not lawyers | READER COMMENTARY

It’s all well and good for Marilyn and Nick Mosby that spending campaign funds on legal defense is is not a violation of election law (”Legal spending from Mosby campaign accounts did not violate Maryland law, election board finds,” March 29), but if I’m making a campaign contribution, I would just as soon have the funds help the candidate get elected, as opposed to just keeping them out of jail.

Steve Klose, Ellicott City

