Don’t ignore minor crimes, help the offenders instead | READER COMMENTARY

Please also get the “squeegee kids” and “squeegee men” off the streets. It is not safe for them or for the drivers. What lessons are being taught other than aggressive panhandling? This not only hurts them and their chances for a successful life, but also hurts the city. People are not going into Baltimore to avoid being accosted by aggressive squeegee kids and men or being a victim of a crime. Why not, as many have suggested, provide social services, job training, jobs (including building homes for the homeless) to them instead?