Mosby isn’t lowering crime, she’s inviting more drug abuse | READER COMMENTARY

Reasonable people may differ about the wisdom of ending the war on drugs at the federal level, and I have suggested doing so in these pages. But when local officials choose not to enforce certain federal and state laws, they invite a world of trouble. By eliminating the risk of prosecution for drug possession and attempted distribution in the city, but not in the rest of Maryland (where drug arrests have remained roughly stable over the last decade, along with homicides), Ms. Mosby is increasing the profitability of the drug trade and inviting more of it to relocate here. Since competition for “turf” and profits in this trade frequently takes violent forms, this is very likely to lead to “high-level” crimes and loss of life.