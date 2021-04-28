Baltimore’s prosecutor recognizes inequities: Will others do the same? | READER COMMENTARY

As an Anne Arundel County resident, I often enjoy reading and watching what happens in Baltimore City. I was excited to read about the new approach that Marilyn Mosby is taking (”Confused over Marilyn Mosby’s new policy on Baltimore drug prosecutions? Here’s what her office says it means,” April 26).
She is an elected state’s attorney who really gets it. Her approach is innovative and evidence-based and grounded in racial justice. The establishment may not like it, but they never like anything that challenges their power.
I only wish more prosecutors would look at Ms. Mosby’s results and try something similar in their jurisdictions. In Baltimore, crime went down, the jail population went down and so did reoffending. Prosecutors are supposed to follow evidence when making their decisions. They should do so.
Jerry Bemrick, Linthicum
