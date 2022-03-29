Sun just reported on what the ‘experts’ said | READER COMMENTARY

Marilyn Mosby poses with husband Nick Mosby in Baltimore on the day she penned a letter to a mortgage company claiming she had spent the last 70 days living in Florida. File. (Emily Opilo/Baltimore Sun). (Emily Opilo/Baltimore Sun)

Reader Robert Flynn accuses The Baltimore Sun of “slandering all the honest applicants who have truthfully completed mortgage applications even when it costs them” (“Sun gives honest mortgage applicants a bad name,” March 21).

No, actually The Sun did no such thing. What the reporters did was quote so-called “experts” in the mortgage field who made the statements (“People lie on mortgage applications every day” and “It happens all the time”) to which Mr. Flynn so strongly objects. His concerns should be taken up with those “experts,” not with the newspaper’s reporters who quoted them.

Harris Factor, Columbia

