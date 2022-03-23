My principled husband saved me from lying on our mortgage application | READER COMMENTARY

I am what the Sanderlin/Bologna article on Wednesday’s front page, about Marilyn Mosby’s ongoing predicament, referred to as a “Joe (or Josephine) Schmo” (“‘It happens all the time.’ Experts explain financial tactics behind Marilyn Mosby’s alleged mortgage fraud”).

I wanted to save all that money, as well, but I didn’t go down the lying path. Why? Because I am married to a rule-following Midwesterner. My principled husband, with disgust at my deceitful thoughts, proclaimed “We are not lying on a mortgage application, that’s against the law! I am not risking our reputation and possible fines by committing a criminal act.”

I persisted; he refused. Two other players in the purchase of our rental property steered me away from my misguided and illegal deceit: our accountant and our mortgage broker. Assuring me they, the bank, would find out at some point and the deal would dissolve, I succumbed to the final blow to my dodgy plan. I, actually stewed over my inability to scam the banks and their CEOs that tanked our economy in 2008 and never saw jail time.

In the end, the good ol’ practical Midwestern sensibilities overcame my less than honorable attributes. The “rules don’t apply to me” attitude is something I am not proud of upon reflection. I am forever grateful I am partnered with a good honest man. We pay higher interest rates, we had to put a whopper down payment on our rental, and we invested in our neighborhood. Sure, we would have more money, but at what cost?

Oh, by the way, we pay our taxes every year, and we pay our water bill monthly. Marilyn and Nick Mosby have a real problem with paying bills. The kind of bills that ordinary citizens stress out about getting behind paying on time. We do this yearly and monthly; they are hard to ignore or forget. These are elected officials voted into office by the citizens of Baltimore to uphold the law, not skirt around the fringes of the very laws they swore to defend and honor. These are politicians in seats of power who could set examples for young Baltimoreans, instead they are just hucksters hiding behind the thin veil of “witch hunt” — a term used by Shelia Dixon, Catherine Pugh, Donald Trump and Richard Nixon.

— Katy Greene Davis, Fells Point

