Morgan State has grappled its way to the top | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 02, 2021 7:33 AM
Morgan State University, which discontinued wrestling after the 1996-97 season due to a lack of resources, will utilize a $2.7 million donation — the largest in the history of the university’s athletic department — to revive the program in time for the 2023-24 season with a team of 26-30 wrestlers. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun).
Hats off to The Baltimore Sun for its recognition of my alma mater, Morgan State University, as the only historically black college or university to offer Division I wrestling (”Morgan State to become only HBCU to offer DI wrestling, reviving program thanks to $2.7 million donation,” Oct. 26).

Once again, Morgan has made me very proud as it continues to enhance its image and reputation, this time in the collegiate sports world. Known as “America’s National Treasure,” my beloved Morgan is a Carnegie-classified doctorial research institution to a multiethnic, multiracial, multinational student body and offering more than 100 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate.

As I meet many people and travel the world, I continue to take great pride in saying that I graduated from America’s best kept secret — Morgan State University.

Ron Owens, Baltimore

