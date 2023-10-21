HBCUs are about tearing down walls, not building them | READER COMMENTARY

The Morgan State University campus was quiet Wednesday morning after a shooting on Tuesday evening that injured five people, including four students, who all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunfire took place near a dormitory, Thurgood Marshall Hall, pictured in the background, and the Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center, both on Argonne Drive next to the Northeastern Police District, at right. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore needs walls, but not the barriers Morgan State is proposing

Recently, our city was alarmed again by the incompressible gun violence at Morgan State University, one of our most prestigious historically black institutions (“Teens fired at least 17 times in Morgan State shooting that injured five, prosecutor says at bail review,” Oct. 20). The report of students actually being shot on campus is maddening, but also sobering: Something must be done to mitigate against a mentality that has normalized gun violence and a sheer disregard for life. We cannot tolerate nonsensical violence in communities and on campuses where residents and students are striving to pursue life, liberty and happiness.

And this particular incident is so disheartening and troubling because the regressive culture of violence in our communities is pervasive and invasive of even our historically black colleges and universities, established for the educational and economical empowerment of disadvantaged people. These institutions have always had the hope and help of the community at heart. To hear of shootings at Wiley College in Marshall, Texas; Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Bowie State University and Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, means the time is now to redress the underlying issues.

In a town hall meeting at Morgan State University, President David Wilson said “the university will ask the Maryland state legislature and congressional delegation for $22,225,000 to spend on security upgrades, including $6.4 million for a wall, $4 million for electronic locks and $3 million on cameras” (“Morgan State president pledges changes, including a security wall, at town hall a week after campus shooting,” Oct. 11). While I admire Dr. Wilson’s leadership and the monumental efforts through which he has grown Morgan, its heritage, innovation and student population, I believe that building walls — or a “decorative barrier and fencing” as Dr. Wilson is now calling it — can prove to be problematic in neglected communities that already feel the barriers to access.

The need to secure our campuses and communities from violence and unconscionable threats is critical. But simultaneously we have to tear down the walls that block so many economically challenged, disadvantaged and neglected communities from discovery of purpose and quality of life. And I contend that the violence and barbarism that we are experiencing is a call to tear down the walls that block our people from access to success. This is a sobering call to solve the issues in neglected communities that enable pathologies of violence and inhumanity.

It is easy and perhaps comforting to provide temporary insular solutions without really doing the more sustained work of engaging, embracing and empowering communities to toward a quality of life for all. Having security is fine, but we have to simultaneously invest in rural and urban neglected communities beyond creating invisible and visible barriers.

Morgan State University President David Wilson announced a $9,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the two shooters. He was joined by (L to R) Morgan State Police Chief Lance Hatcher, City Council President Nick Mosby, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley. (Kevin Richardson )

I believe that Morgan State University is a beacon of hope and help and represents the pride and potential of especially Black and brown people. And my hope as a neighbor is to partner with them and other institutions within our communities to restore people as we rebuild properties in Baltimore. The real walls that need to be built are those of affordable housing, health care centers, early education and child care centers, healthy food markets, employment training and placement centers and public safety and transportation systems that lifts and liberates our residents and students. To build these walls would require a more substantial investment of our state legislature and congressional delegation that would yield a more transformative impact. Our safety and security is in our ability to help and heal our communities.

— Donte Hickman, Baltimore

Putting a barrier around Morgan State will do more damage than good

Like most Baltimoreans, I was shocked by the recent shooting of five young people on the campus of Morgan State University. I live not far from the campus — in fact, I frequently walk through the campus — and for me, Morgan State is where I am inspired by the statue of Frederick Douglass, majestic buildings such as Holmes Hall, seeing city leaders greeting students and, most of all, the sight of young people developing into the next generation that will lead our communities and our nation. The very thought that this campus could be a dangerous place for its students runs counter to everything I think of as I pass through Morgan State.

With this in mind, I was deeply disappointed by the response of some university leaders who suggested that the solution to the violence is to erect a security barrier enclosing 90% entire campus and to limit campus access to those with a Morgan State-related purpose (“Morgan State president pledges changes, including a security wall, at town hall a week after campus shooting,” Oct. 11). The safety of Morgan State’s students is clearly of paramount importance, but such steps, if implemented, will not protect the university’s students. Fencing and checkpoints for entry will only isolate those on the Morgan State campus and will cut off most Baltimoreans’ connections with Morgan State. Moreover, such steps will do nothing to protect Morgan State’s students once they pass through the barrier and enter the world outside their campus.

Morgan State does not owe me the opportunity to walk on its campus, of course, but I respectfully suggest that it does owe its students the opportunity for unfettered connections with the world beyond its boundaries. The college experience depends on access to and exchanges with people of differing backgrounds and viewpoints, including those who are not specifically part of the Morgan State community. It is enhanced when students have the opportunity to engage those in the surrounding communities, and those opportunities depend on all having access to each other. That includes Baltimoreans having the ability to engage with Morgan State. Simply put, both Morgan State’s students and Baltimore will suffer if their connections with each other are limited in response to the recent campus shooting.

Whether constructed on our southern border, in Berlin, Germany, or near Morgan State (as was the 1940s era “spite wall” that separated Morgan State from nearby white neighbors), walls are never a constructive solution. Gun violence in our country is a serious problem requiring real solutions. Isolating Morgan State with a wall and checkpoints will not address gun violence. It would, however, seriously damage both Morgan State and Baltimore.

— John Warshawsky, Baltimore

