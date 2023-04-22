Morgan State’s wall not one of Frost’s ‘good neighbors’ | READER COMMENTARY

In 1942 one of Baltimore's largest real-estate brokers began constructing a wall to separate Black students from white neighborhoods adjacent to Morgan College. On April 11, 2023, an excavator toppled bricks behind Jenkins Hall at Morgan State University tearing down the 81-year-old "spite wall." (Courtesy Morgan State University) (courtesy of Morgan State University)

My husband and I lived close to the Northwood Shopping Center when I first came to Baltimore years ago, as did cousins of my husband who already lived there. When I saw the wall in front of Morgan State University, I assumed it was for the privacy and protection of the students, as my schools in New York had enclosures for theirs. Your recent article described a different purpose (”A red brick ‘spite wall’ was built along Morgan State’s campus in 1942. This week it came down.” April 13). Good for Baltimore for taking it down!

The poet Robert Frost wrote, “Good fences make good neighbors.” A fence by itself is not a bad thing. That depends on the intent of the builder.

Advertisement

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.