Attack at Morgan State shocks, saddens | READER COMMENTARY

A woman, center, looks up toward a seventh floor window at Thurgood Marshall Hall which was shattered by a bullet during gunfire that erupted the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 on the Morgan State University campus. Five people, including four students, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

I am deeply saddened to read about the shooting that took place at Morgan State University (”Morgan State shooting: Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s violence on the Baltimore campus, homecoming and class cancellations,” Oct. 5).

My grandparents attended Morgan, as did my parents, brother, sister-in-law, countless cousins and me.

Right now, I am working on a dissertation in homeland security related to risk assessments on college campuses. We cannot prevent every dangerous incident. But we can increase deterrence, reduce the risk and raise our resilience.

Prayers for peace, justice and improvements at this national treasure.

— Evelyn Byrd, Havre de Grace

