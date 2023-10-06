Attack at Morgan State shocks, saddens | READER COMMENTARY

I am deeply saddened to read about the shooting that took place at Morgan State University (”Morgan State shooting: Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s violence on the Baltimore campus, homecoming and class cancellations,” Oct. 5).
My grandparents attended Morgan, as did my parents, brother, sister-in-law, countless cousins and me.
Advertisement
Right now, I am working on a dissertation in homeland security related to risk assessments on college campuses. We cannot prevent every dangerous incident. But we can increase deterrence, reduce the risk and raise our resilience.
Prayers for peace, justice and improvements at this national treasure.
Advertisement
— Evelyn Byrd, Havre de Grace
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.