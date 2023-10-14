Morgan State should invest in security cameras, not barriers | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a problem with having a wall around the campus that’s not mentioned in the recent article, “Reactions mixed to Morgan State’s plan to build security barrier after campus shooting” (Oct. 12).

Walls are better at keeping people in than they are at keeping people out. In the event of an active shooting situation involving multiple shooters, students are told to shelter in place.

That may be a good way to limit the number of victims who are already in areas that can be locked. It’s not a strategy that will work for people who are outside. Those people should leave the campus by the shortest route that takes them away from the sound of gunfire. A wall will severely limit avenues of escape for students who are outdoors.

As for catching the perpetrators, a system of security cameras combined with “ShotSpotter” technology would be helpful, especially if that software could synchronize with the security camera system.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

