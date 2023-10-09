Morgan State must remain a safe space | READER COMMENTARY

The Morgan State University campus was quiet the morning morning after a Tuesday evening shooting that injured five people, including four students, all of whom suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The gunfire took place near a dormitory, Thurgood Marshall Hall, pictured in the background, and the Carl J. Murphy Fine Arts Center, both on Argonne Drive next to the Northeastern Police District, at right. File. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

“Morgan State shooting: Police now believe there were 2 shooters, announce $9,000 reward for information” (Oct. 6) is a headline that made me very, very uncomfortable.

I was scheduled to be a part of a panel discussion in a building in South Campus at Morgan State University in Northeast Baltimore. That event was disrupted when campus police, city police and federal agents flooded the campus, and ordered everyone to “shelter in place.”

As an alumnus of Morgan State, I and the many thousands of other graduates have been “sheltering in place” for years. The beautiful, green campus in the northwest corner of Baltimore has long been a place where members of the Black middle class found educational opportunity, sending their sons and daughters in search of the better life that a college education affords. Those who aspired to be middle class, too, found shelter there from government and societally imposed restrictions on who they were, and what they could achieve in life.

In 1862 under the Morrill Act, the United States government granted 30,000 acres of land and funding to the states for the establishment of universities where the leading disciplines were agriculture and mechanical arts. Morgan State was not one of those colleges. In 1867, it was established as the Centenary Biblical Institute by the Baltimore Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church to train young men for the ministry.

Over the years, Morgan evolved into a coeducational university with multiple disciplines. It became a public college, but it is not part of the University System of Maryland. Morgan has never been a place where gunfire was heard or tolerated. The recent incident was an anomaly. My fear is that some media accounts are not focusing enough attention on the fact that this incident happened in a place where we go to get away from the places where shots ring out.

— Roland Nicholson Jr., Baltimore

The writer is a 1970 graduate of Morgan State University.

