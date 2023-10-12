Morgan State University shooting a tragedy | READER COMMENTARY

It’s a travesty that there was a shooting at the Morgan State University campus (”Reactions mixed to Morgan State’s plan to build security barrier after campus shooting,” Oct. 12). In many instances, such shootings are perpetrated by people who are not students. Why can’t the local universities invest in high-tech powered lights to “saturate” the campus so that one cannot differentiate day from night? I would like to see not some, but many police kiosks on local college grounds. In the meantime, we are simply left to pray to our respective Higher Authorities that the local campuses remain places of higher learning, devoid of “incidents” like what occurred at Morgan State University.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

