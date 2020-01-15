As in every state, the availability of physicians in different locations is an issue, but research has found that additional physicians do not solve the problem. The Baltimore-Washington region has six medical schools, more than any other comparable region in the country. Baltimore has the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins University; Washington has Howard University, Georgetown University and George Washington University; and Bethesda has a federal medical school for the uniformed services. These six medical schools provide all the medical resources that the region needs.