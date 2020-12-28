Morgan and Hopkins ought to be partners in health care | READER COMMENTARY

On December 28, the Maryland COVID-19 Data Dashboard reported 269,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,573 deaths so far. Strikingly, some of the highest-affected zip codes are sprinkled between the campuses of Johns Hopkins and Morgan State. At Morgan, which currently awards degrees in 15 doctoral programs, 30 master’s programs, and more than 40 baccalaureate programs, students are admitted to graduate medical education programs across the country, but a pipeline doesn’t exist with its neighbor Johns Hopkins. It should.