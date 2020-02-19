The 13% annual pre-planned allotment was a travesty of justice as all HBCUs had to scramble for a portion of the 13%. If one HBCU got 6%, the others had to split the remaining 7%. Never, during the years researched, did the state of Maryland go beyond the 13%. University of Maryland College Park received 33.9%-to-35%. University of Maryland at Baltimore received between 17.6% and 19.3%, Towson received 7.3%-to-7.7%. On the other hand, HBCUs like Bowie received between 2.2% and 2.5%; UMES, 2.3%-to-2.5%; and Coppin 2.1%-to-2.2%.