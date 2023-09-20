Looking for a year of service and training? The U.S. military still beckons. | READER COMMENTARY

I read with interest the article on Gov. Wes Moore’s “signature plan to create a year-of-service program for recent high school graduates” scheduled to begin next month after state officials received hundreds of applications (“500 people apply for 200 spots in pilot of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s service year program,” Sept. 18). Another possible course of action would be to consider military service where they would receive excellent training in a career that would offer them a very good job after their service was complete. The various services offer many training programs and the graduate would have the option to explore the services to see what might be the best fit.

In my more than 23 years in the military, I saw many young enlisted personnel go to night school and get their degrees at government expense. They left the military prepared for a good job along with work experience and educational opportunities. Many decide to stay in the military service enjoying this way of life and an opportunity to see the world.

Advertisement

Just a thought from an old veteran who enjoyed his military career.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.