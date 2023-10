The Orioles scoreboard announces a 30-year agreement that will keep the team in Baltimore as Gov. Wes Moore and Orioles Chair and CEO John Angelos are shown applauding in Angelos’ box during a game against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 28, 2023. It was shortly thereafter revealed that this was only a non-binding memorandum of understanding, however. (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun) (Lee Sanderlin/Baltimore Sun)

Gov. Wes Moore appears to take credit for getting the Orioles to sign a new lease. Just one problem, there is no new lease (”Are we being gaslit? Maryland and Orioles announce a deal to keep the team here that’s not binding,” Sept. 29).

This shows me who Moore really is — a spotlight-seeking liar.

— Stephen Weiner, Baltimore

