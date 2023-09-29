Is Wes Moore a man of the people or the CEOs? | READER COMMENTARY

I’m hearing more and more comparisons of Gov. Wes Moore to former President Barack Obama suggesting that Maryland’s governor might have a presidential future (“500 people apply for 200 spots in pilot of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s service year program,” Sept. 18).

When we elected Obama president, we little people thought that we had put our guy in the White House. Then came the opportunity with Democrats holding both chambers of Congress to finally establish a national health care system in America. Obama refused to meet with delegations of doctors and nurses who were advocating for such a system. Instead, he sequestered himself with the CEOs of the big health insurance companies. It turned out that “our” guy was actually “their” guy!

Recently, The Sun ran an article detailing Governor Moore’s itinerary (”Where did Wes Moore go? In first months, governor crisscrossed Maryland, spent time in D.C. and called Obama,” Aug. 30). Now, schmoozing with the big wigs is part of the job of governor, but looking over that itinerary one gets the impression that meeting with CEOs is most of what he does. Again, just as with Obama, is Moore their guy?

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

