Gov. Moore should deny CSX permit | READER COMMENTARY

Over the past decades, Baltimore communities have demanded that state officials address the terrible health and environmental injustices of the coal export piers in South Baltimore with little success. We believe Gov. Wes Moore can show real leadership and finally help our communities.

The air quality in South Baltimore is among the most toxic in the country, and the ever-present soot from mountains of coal, piled up on nearby piers before export, is a major reason for the respiratory problems many community members experience on a daily basis. On top of that, coal is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases warming our planet. But CSX, the owner of this coal, has been allowed to operate in multiple violations of its permit to our detriment, including a failure to monitor methane gas, which led to a giant silo explosion in December 2021.

Most recently, state agency officials began meeting with community members to discuss the renewal of a 5-year operating permit for CSX that should have expired in September 2023. But we’ve heard little since. At a time when state officials are finalizing a climate report called the Climate Pathways report, Governor Moore has a big chance right now to both fulfill his climate pledge and his promise to leave no one behind. By denying this CSX permit until the company makes some dramatic changes to how it treats our communities, Gov. Moore can launch a bold new era in the state.

— Dave Arndt, Baltimore

