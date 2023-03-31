Wes Moore is wrong about gun control | READER COMMENTARY

As someone who has lived in Maryland for 44 years and as a resident who voted for Wes Moore as governor, I have to say I’m so disappointed with his proposed gun legislation (”Maryland House, Senate advance concealed carry gun bills in response to U.S. Supreme Court ruling,” March 15). He is far too intelligent of a man with considerable life experiences to actually believe this legislation in any way protects law abiding citizens in Maryland. His proposed gun legislation strips the rights from millions of citizens and hundreds of thousands of gun owners in Maryland who legally own and operate firearms, and it has no bearing on science or reality in limiting gun violence.

The governor’s proposed limitations of where and when a law abiding citizen can carry a firearm, such as in shopping malls or public areas, proclaims it protects while it truly disarms Marylanders in the most violent places in the state. Marylanders aren’t routinely protecting themselves with firearms from home invasion; they are stopping mall shooters, stopping street robbery and assault — not at their home, but in public. This is the very purpose of carrying a firearm, to minimize threat. Legal gun owning Marylanders are not killing, robbing and assaulting citizens with firearms, criminals are. Moore’s proposal simply strips one’s right to protection.

Advertisement

Moore’s consideration of increased fees for legal citizens to carry a firearm is unconstitutional. His increased restriction on a constitutional amendment are unjust. There is no statistical data he can point to that shows increased carrying of firearms by law abiding citizens is having a direct and substantial impact on violence increasing in Maryland. None. He has no data that would say limiting legal carry permits would minimize violence in Maryland.

If he were truly interested in gun violence and citizens protection in Maryland, he would be evaluating the place where most gun violence exists — Baltimore. He would be asking why people using guns to rob and murder weren’t getting longer mandatory sentences. He’d be asking why gun owners who allow their firearms to be taken by others to commit crimes aren’t arrested as accessories. He’d be asking why so many illegally owned guns are in Maryland.

Advertisement

Please consider the future, Governor Moore, consider your personal legacy and all you have worked for to date. Do you really want to throw away a history of caring for others, working for others, dedication to country and a focus on education by pandering to an emotional response? It’s time for you to be a leader, sir.

— Ryan Wagner, Stevensville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.