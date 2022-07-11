Who knew ‘Moonlight’ Graham had a Baltimore connection? | READER COMMENTARY

Thanks so much for the article about Archibald “Moonlight” Graham (“Autographs of Moonlight Graham of ‘Field of Dreams’ fame are discovered at Baltimore medical school he attended,” July 5). And kudos to Larry Pitrof for the great detective work.

Who knew Moonlight was real? That he attended the University of Maryland Medical School here in Baltimore makes his story even more endearing to those of us who love “Field of Dreams.” Now, I love it even more.

By the way, the great Burt Lancaster played Moonlight Graham in the film. It was his last movie.

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

