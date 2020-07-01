People are imperfect, monuments should be kept to reflect that reality | READER COMMENTARY

American exceptionalism is derided by the liberal as a thought from the past, but it is more alive now than ever before. America is, as Seymore Lipset said, “the first new nation.” From Plymouth Rock until today, we have written upon a blank tablet a history that is built on free people, with free market capitalism, with the right to pray as they see fit, with equal justice under the law, where the individual is sovereign. We have not always been perfect in these pursuits. Mistreatment of Native Americans and slavery are the “original sins” upon our continent. But our Constitution, one of the greatest statements of liberty ever written, does not claim that we are perfect. The goal of our Constitution is to make “A more perfect union.”