Monopolies at the heart of poor customer service | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for Peter Jensen’s rant about poor customer service (”Peter Jensen: Let’s put corporate America’s lousy customer service on hold,” July 18). We all can identify with what he and his wife experienced in trying to get service from the cable company. He correctly identifies the cause as the “near-monopolies” held by most of today’s U.S. corporate giants.

The anti-monopoly scholar and activist Matt Stoller says, “Every monopoly is a mini-dictatorship over a market. And today, there are monopolies everywhere. ... Over 75% of American industries are more consolidated today than they were decades ago.”

Jensen encourages us to start a movement. There already is a bipartisan anti-monopoly movement that has been building for a few years. It is countering the pro-corporate movement that has enveloped all three branches of the federal government over the past four decades and that has wilfully refused to enforce existing antitrust laws. Because of pressure from this movement, President Joe Biden has installed anti-monopoly leaders at the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Unfair market dominance does not just waste our time, it costs each family thousands of dollars per year. An Internet search for “economic liberty,” “open markets,” or “anti-monopoly” will enable readers to identify groups they can join to add to the momentum.

— Charlie Cooper, Baltimore

