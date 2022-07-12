U.S. slow to respond to monkeypox threat | READER COMMENTARY

I write this letter after reading Meredith Cohen’s recent article in The Baltimore Sun, “A Baltimore resident with monkeypox makes a case for an urgent public health response” (July 8). From testing for the disease to the availability of vaccines and appropriate antivirals, the response of the government to this new threat has been lackadaisical. I remember when HIV started. Gay men were the first victims in larger numbers, and they had to fight tooth and nail for research funding, appropriate therapies and plain old decency from the health care industry toward them, even as they wasted from AIDS and died, often ignored, terrified and alone.

Epidemics and pandemics start one case at a time, and before long they engulf entire populations indiscriminately, affecting people regardless of gender or sexual orientation. Monkeypox could become a case in point. For now, gay and bisexual men are more the victims of this painful and potentially life-threatening condition. How long before heterosexuals are affected in larger numbers? After all, the disease spreads by skin to skin contact and hence it is an occupational hazard for hotel maids and airline workers, and it can easily spread among those in crowded venues like concerts or cruises. For now, because the cases are few in number, public toilets are not risks for spreading the disease, but if cases increase, like they have in Europe, can public toilets cause spread?

Advertisement

After our abject response to COVID-19, it seems we have learned little. America’s public health system needs a thorough overhaul. It has to be rebuilt from the ground up. While we don’t want to panic the population about emerging new viruses, we don’t want to be caught sleeping at the wheel, unprepared and complacent in our response to infectious diseases threats. We must remember, viruses, including the monkeypox virus, are mutating, often acquiring more lethality, not less.

It seems the research on this disease has lagged behind its appearance and spread in the developed world. Clinicians who practice in various communitie — urban, suburban and rural — need more information on monkeypox, its incubation period, its modalities of spread, where to find tests, where to refer contacts for vaccines, quarantine duration for patients infected, what antivirals are currently effective and available for use, what are the indications for their use and what doses are appropriate.

Advertisement

Patients should be educated in doctors’ offices and in hospitals as well as health care departments about symptoms and where to call for information, treatment and help. Misinformation should be countered with facts on TV, radio and social media. The disease should be put out before its sparks turn to fire.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.