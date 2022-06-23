Follow the money — in politics, policy and media | READER COMMENTARY

People protest efforts to repeal campaign finance rules at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. in 2013. File. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press) (Olivier Douliery / MCT File Photo)

Charlie Cooper’s commentary, “Big Money the root of evil, but Congress has to power to unmask wealthy donors” (June 17) should make everyone sit up and take notice. We need so much more attention on this subject.

Just regarding Big Pharma alone, I would like to see a complete disclosure by every member of Congress. If we could see that, perhaps then the media would stop sowing panic about COVID-19 and give us all the available information — and it does exist — about the potential harmful effects of experimental vaccines.

Maybe we should also ask members of the press and the medical profession to divulge any of their conflicts of interest. Show us the money. And then follow to see where it leads.

— Anne Groth, Tucson, Arizona

