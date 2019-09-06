Throwing money at schools hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work now under the Kirwan Commission plan

Funding sources for such changes are never identified. Other new and more basic ideas must be examined, such as the teacher education programs at the universities. When I spoke with new teachers after their first year in the classroom, the most resounding statement was always the lack of instruction by the schools regarding classroom management and behavior. They also said there was a lack of support from administrators at the building and central office levels. Building level administrators are under immense pressure to produce student achievement. Many do not have the resources or experience to really support new teachers internally within the building. Some would prefer to terminate the teacher and hope for a new replacement and then begin the process all over again as opposed to working with the individual.