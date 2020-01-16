As owner of the Cleveland Browns, Art Modell did to Cleveland what Robert Irsay did to Baltimore in 1984 by moving the Colts. The owner of one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League moved the Browns unceremoniously from Cleveland to Baltimore in 1996. This was during a period when the Browns still had a rabid fan base and were arguably the heart and soul of the city of Cleveland (much as the Colts were to Baltimore).