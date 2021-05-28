Sun should cover high school mock trial competition | READER COMMENTARY

I read The Baltimore Sun nearly every day, and I take a great deal of joy in the many high school athletic competitions that are covered in great detail by the paper. It has been a great disappointment to me that, in this year when so many high school competitions were canceled due to the pandemic, The Sun ignored one competition that went on unabated with more than 110 schools participating statewide due to the great support of staff and volunteers of Maryland Youth and the Law, CRC Solomon court reporters and hundreds of members of the Maryland State Bar Association donating their time and resources.