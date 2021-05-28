Sun should cover high school mock trial competition | READER COMMENTARY

I read The Baltimore Sun nearly every day, and I take a great deal of joy in the many high school athletic competitions that are covered in great detail by the paper. It has been a great disappointment to me that, in this year when so many high school competitions were canceled due to the pandemic, The Sun ignored one competition that went on unabated with more than 110 schools participating statewide due to the great support of staff and volunteers of Maryland Youth and the Law, CRC Solomon court reporters and hundreds of members of the Maryland State Bar Association donating their time and resources.
The state championship was won in March by Park School without a peep from The Sun. It is a sad commentary that the academic pursuits and achievements of our high school students around the state go unreported. These students work every bid as hard, if not harder, than student athletes. I know this firsthand because this year, Maryland’s champion decided to compete in the nationwide competition, and I was given the distinct honor of judging one of their practice sessions.
It was no surprise to me that the students of Park School, in their first time competing on a national level, brought to Maryland the national trophy in May! Sadly, it was also not surprising to me that The Sun neglected to report on this remarkable achievement as well. Something tells me that a national basketball championship would be a top headline.
I hope that The Sun will take time to talk to Coach Tony Asdourian and his students about their fantastic feat. It is not too late. Park will be the national champion for the next year.
Barry L. Gogel, Baltimore
The writer is chair of Maryland Youth and the Law.
