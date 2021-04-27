The jury is in: UMBC rules mock trial | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to the team from the University of Maryland Baltimore County for its success in winning the American Mock Trial Association national championship (”‘A perfect day to win a national championship’: Underdog UMBC defeats favorite Yale in mock trial tournament,” April 21).
Winning this tournament despite competition from the nation’s elite universities (Yale, Harvard, and University of Virginia) is a remarkable achievement. It is most disappointing that The Baltimore Sun made this a second page story, although it was well-covered by reporter Tatyana Turner. UMBC, under the outstanding leadership of it’s president, Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, has provided our region with a highly competitive educational experience. Winning this championship is most worthy of front page coverage.
Jim Brinkley, Towson
