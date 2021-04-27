xml:space="preserve">
The jury is in: UMBC rules mock trial | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 27, 2021 5:53 PM
The UMBC Mock Trial team won the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) National Championship Tournament, beating Yale by five points. Team members, from left, are Zinedine Partipilo, Poushali Banerjee, Lauren Wotring, Maria Kutishcheva, head coach Ben Garmoe, team president Sydney Gaskins, Natalie Murray, vice president Thomas Azari, and Thomas Kiley. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun).
Congratulations to the team from the University of Maryland Baltimore County for its success in winning the American Mock Trial Association national championship (”‘A perfect day to win a national championship’: Underdog UMBC defeats favorite Yale in mock trial tournament,” April 21).

Winning this tournament despite competition from the nation’s elite universities (Yale, Harvard, and University of Virginia) is a remarkable achievement. It is most disappointing that The Baltimore Sun made this a second page story, although it was well-covered by reporter Tatyana Turner. UMBC, under the outstanding leadership of it’s president, Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, has provided our region with a highly competitive educational experience. Winning this championship is most worthy of front page coverage.

Jim Brinkley, Towson

