Mo Gaba taught the Orioles (and Baltimore) an important lesson | READER COMMENTARY

Usually the sports section is very quickly relegated to recycling, but last weekend, I was moving a lot slower and that turned out to work for me. I think I was drawn to the picture of Mo Gaba and his Mom Sonsy Gaba. I was moved to read the article by Nathan Ruiz, and I’m glad I did as it made my day (”Sonsy Gaba ‘so happy and so humbled’ by son Mo’s recognition as Orioles Hall of Famer,” Aug. 6).