Mo Gaba taught the Orioles (and Baltimore) an important lesson | READER COMMENTARY

Usually the sports section is very quickly relegated to recycling, but last weekend, I was moving a lot slower and that turned out to work for me. I think I was drawn to the picture of Mo Gaba and his Mom Sonsy Gaba. I was moved to read the article by Nathan Ruiz, and I’m glad I did as it made my day (”Sonsy Gaba ‘so happy and so humbled’ by son Mo’s recognition as Orioles Hall of Famer,” Aug. 6).
This is such a powerful Baltimore story of goodness, friendship, encouragement and maternal love. It appears that Mo Gaba had a short but great life and inspired people who had their own issues. Trey Mancini and Adam Jones became friends. I always find it interesting when the young ones teach us life lessons.
Mo Gaba had a great Mom in Sonsy Gaba who was totally devoted to her son. These memories are so strong that they will never fade. I’m glad that the Orioles are honoring Mo Gaba once again, and I wish the best for Sonsy Gaba and Trey Mancini. Thanks for spreading such positive energy.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
