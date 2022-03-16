Major League Baseball may get thrown out stealing | READER COMMENTARY

How will fans respond to baseball now that the lockout has finally ended (“MLB, players’ union reach agreement to end lockout; Orioles to open 2022 season April 8,” March 10)? Will they balk? Several I spoke with did not know what the key issues between the sides were and expressed that they did not care. Most were at least a little angry, and not just at the umpire. Given Ukraine, gas prices, the economy, global warming and vulnerability to China, the inability of the game to compromise and play ball seemed petty, self-destructive and just plain irritating. It was surprisingly easy to round the bases and move on to other things.

Will baseball slide safely back into its old attendance figures or get thrown out? Now that the players and owners will finally take the field, they may find they have made a game-changing error. The double play of inflation and fan frustration may end the innings before they start, and the stands may be as empty as during COVID. MLB should have gotten itself going before economic conditions and war diverted attention from their pitch. Baseball has always been safe from its confounding lockouts and strikes. Not so sure this time. Could be a pretty long rain delay.

Ron Boone, Timonium

