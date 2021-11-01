Remembering Mitch Tullai, outstanding teacher, coach and football opponent | READER COMMENTARY

It’s a name I’ll never forget — Martin “Mitch” Tullai. His recent passing took me back 70 years (”Martin D. ‘Mitch’ Tullai, who taught at St. Paul’s School for more than 50 years and was program’s winningest football coach, dies,” Oct. 28). In an unprecedented event in the state of Maryland in 1951, the then-Morgan State College football team scrimmaged then-Western Maryland College, where Tullai played, at Morgan’s Hughes Stadium. It was the first time an historically Black school had played against a predominantly white school. Somehow, Morgan’s legendary coach Edward “Eddie” P. Hurt had arranged for the two teams to scrimmage prior to their season openers.
I was a sophomore walk-on on the Morgan team. The most outstanding athlete on that squad was a two-way tackle named Roosevelt “Rosey” Brown. He was from Charlottesville, Virginia, and, having grown up in segregation, he’d never played against white ballplayers. Quite simply and with great relish, he wreaked havoc on that team, particularly on defense. Rosey disrupted everything — practically every play. So much so that the Western Maryland coach suggested to Coach Hurt that if he were removed, he could get a better assessment of his team’s capabilities. Coach Hurt honored that request, and I can still see Rosey, head down, helmet in hand, headed for the showers. His removal did bring the intensity down a notch or two. (For those of you who may not recognize his name, he went on to be an outstanding force in the National Football League. A stalwart at left offensive tackle for the New York Giants for years, Rosey was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1974.)
On the Western Maryland team, Mitch Tullai was the heart and soul. There’s no doubt in my mind that some of his teammates were intimidated by Rosey’s dominating play. Not Mitch. He was a hard runningback and just as aggressive on defense. It showed every time he touched the ball. He was as tough as nails.
Over the years, I was aware of Mitch’s outstanding coaching career at St. Paul’s School. To discover how dedicated and inspiring he was, both as a teacher and a coach, was not surprising to me. His passing was a tremendous loss to St. Paul’s and the community at large.
Walt Carr, Columbia
