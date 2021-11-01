Remembering Mitch Tullai, outstanding teacher, coach and football opponent | READER COMMENTARY

I was a sophomore walk-on on the Morgan team. The most outstanding athlete on that squad was a two-way tackle named Roosevelt “Rosey” Brown. He was from Charlottesville, Virginia, and, having grown up in segregation, he’d never played against white ballplayers. Quite simply and with great relish, he wreaked havoc on that team, particularly on defense. Rosey disrupted everything — practically every play. So much so that the Western Maryland coach suggested to Coach Hurt that if he were removed, he could get a better assessment of his team’s capabilities. Coach Hurt honored that request, and I can still see Rosey, head down, helmet in hand, headed for the showers. His removal did bring the intensity down a notch or two. (For those of you who may not recognize his name, he went on to be an outstanding force in the National Football League. A stalwart at left offensive tackle for the New York Giants for years, Rosey was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1974.)