McConnell a hypocrite on Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky on Aug. 5. (Ryan C. Hermens/AP)

Letter writer Doug Canter provides an interesting perspective on the role of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell during the 2021 impeachment trial of Donald Trump (“Ex-presidents are not above the rule of law,” Aug. 13). However, I think Canter is letting Senator McConnell off a bit too easily.

At the time of the impeachment trial, McConnell told associates that he believed that President Trump’s actions before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection were impeachable, but on Feb. 13, 2021, the Kentucky senator voted to acquit Trump on the charges of high crimes and misdemeanors based on the questionable premise that he was no longer in office.

Advertisement

This timing issue occurred because McConnell blocked a quick impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

Following McConnell’s acquittal vote, he savaged the former president, claiming that, “He was practically and morally responsible for the U.S. Capitol insurrection.”

Advertisement

When it comes to the actions of Mitch McConnell, hypocrisy has no limits.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.