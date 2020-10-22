McConnell’s opposition to pandemic relief is insufferable | READER COMMENTARY

I find Sen. Mitch McConnell’s remarks and objection to approving any COVID-19 relief aid package (“McConnell said to warn White House about deal,” Oct. 21) totally reprehensible in the face of the suffering currently going on in this country. It all is based on sheer politics and not giving a damn about the citizens, both Republicans and Democrats, as well as others as he claims it would violate Republican conservative positions.
It appears the White House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are trying to come up with something to help the suffering people of this country, and all Senate Majority Leader McConnell cares about is his conservative politics. Shame on you, Senator McConnell.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.