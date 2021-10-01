Here’s what reinforces ‘missing white woman syndrome’: money and votes | READER COMMENTARY

I’m not sure if I am getting cynical in my old age or if my many years of eyes-wide observation have allowed me to see more clearly, but I read with great interest the commentary of Charles M. Blow (”‘Missing white woman syndrome’ continues in media,” Sept. 23). I found it well written, on the mark and consistent with my preconceived opinions.
However, I believe Mr. Blow omitted some major factors involved. First, disproportionate coverage of certain news by both visual and print media is not because of the intrinsic value of the information, but because of its financial value. The primary task of media is to sell advertising to maximize profits and pay the salaries of the employees. Mr. Blow opined that the increased coverage precipitated “disproportionate allocation of government resources.” Similarly, this is because of the perceived need of government to satisfy the public’s perceived desires, not the absolute pursuit of justice. Of course, the number of pats on the back and high-fives at work is directly proportionate to the notoriety of the accomplishment.
If I can expand on my thesis, anyone following the news with any objectivity recognizes that the primary task of an elected official is to get re-elected. Obviously, this requires actions that accumulate votes. When we luck out is when the actions of vote accumulation and justice coincide.
Although I may not be around to see it, I remain hopeful that we will some day learn that right, good and justice are more important than possessions, notoriety, wrong, evil and injustice.
Warren Israel, Pikesville
