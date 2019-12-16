David Zurawik’s column, “In the age of Trump misinformational chaos” (Dec. 10), places all the blame for misinformation on President Donald Trump, Republicans and Fox News. According to Mr. Zurawik, the only sources of reliable, credible and truthful information are The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, inferring they never lie.
Misinformation in the press and politics is contagious, and no one source of information is immune. So whom do we believe? The answer is subjective which means even David Zurawik is entitled to his opinion, regardless of whether it’s true.
Steven Lasover, Baltimore
