Jail time for a miscarriage is beyond absurd | READER COMMENTARY

The absurdity of jailing a 19-year-old woman for behavior that may or may not have contributed to her miscarriage raises question about the sanity of our legal system (“When a miscarriage is manslaughter,” Oct. 19).
Even some anti-abortion advocates have gone on record questioning the wisdom of such a “legal” excess.
Suppose the woman were 30 years of age with three children to care for. The consequences of jailing her would not only be unjust but a disaster for her family. I would not want to be the judge who sentenced her.
The real absurdity in the pro-life position, yet to be addressed, despite Roe v. Wade, is the notion that forcing women to have babies they don’t want is somehow good for the resulting children and for society as a whole.
To redefine embryos and fetuses as people or children may provide a legal basis for criminalizing a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy, but it is an utter violation of her constitutional right to control her own body and future.
Howard Bluth, Baltimore
