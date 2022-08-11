Anti-abortion laws should not alter care for women who suffer miscarriages | READER COMMENTARY

This is in response to Michelle Goldberg’s recent commentary, “The anti-abortion movement is in denial” (Aug. 2). She states that many women are not receiving proper care for miscarriages because abortion bans lead to this improper treatment. As a pro-life person, I am concerned that some women are apparently not receiving good care after or while miscarrying a baby. However, I do not think we have to allow perfectly healthy babies to be aborted in order to spare women who miscarry. Our lawmakers should be intelligent enough to write laws restricting abortion that make it clear they do not apply to miscarriages.

Ms. Goldberg states that pro-lifers are in denial. However pro-choice people may also be in denial.

They may be in denial if, for example, they forget that we were all unborn babies once, ignore evidence that life begins before birth and fail to acknowledge that from conception on, the unborn baby is genetically different from the mother, as genes from both parents are inherited at conception. They are also in denial if they blame all post-abortion regret on pro-lifers and they forget that abortion, like other surgeries and medicines, can also have serious risks and side effects.

Not all OB-GYN’s agree with abortion. A board member of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists gave testimony before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce on July 19 concerning the effects of overturning Roe vs Wade. A copy of her testimony is available. It is very informative for anyone wanting to learn about both sides of this issue.

— Anne McKnew, Pasadena

