U.S. not governed by the will of the majority | READER COMMENTARY

Now that the pro-fetus group reversed half a century’s worth of women’s rights, it is instructive to review the history of minority rule in the United States (”Extremists on Supreme Court are shredding our rights,” June 30).

Minority rule was originally enabled by the Electoral College. The Electoral College was designed as a compromise between direct election of a president and election by the U.S. House of Representatives. It was proposed by southern states where nearly 40% of the population was enslaved. The three-fifth’s of a person verbiage in the Constitution enabled the South to increase its congressional seats and thus electoral seats. The South’s original baked-in advant­age — bonus elect­oral votes for main­tain­ing slavery while not allow­ing enslaved people to vote — continues unabated today. The Electoral College gives a candidate all a states electoral votes by winning a state’s popular vote by even one vote.

The Electoral College has enabled five candidates for president, all of whom lost the popular vote, to take office. They are John Adams, Rutherford Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump.

The last two have created serious, long-term and, as of yet, unresolved issues for both democracy and the country.

The most recent enablement of minority rule comes from the U.S. Supreme Court. Five of the nine current justices, who have lifetime appointments, were selected by presidents who did not win the popular vote. All voted to overturn “settled law” of Roe v. Wade.

Minority rule, enabled, aided and abetted by the Electoral College, has these regrettable results based on just the two above mentioned elections: institutional racism and erosion of women’s rights.

Ongoing plots to disenfranchise voters via the 2013 Voting Rights Act (offsetting the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which was created 100 years after the Civil War ended to ensure all citizens could vote, even in the South) and gerrymandering continue to impose minority rule today. Unabated, it will continue to regress the nation toward a second Jim Crow republic.

— Nick James, Baltimore

