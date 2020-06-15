xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Let the PPP be a lifeline for minority-owned small businesses | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 15, 2020 2:06 PM
Businesses in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, that were closed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Black and Latino business owners are struggling to get government assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program, a survey has found, and many say they are on the brink of closing permanently.
Businesses in the Jamaica neighborhood of Queens, that were closed last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Black and Latino business owners are struggling to get government assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program, a survey has found, and many say they are on the brink of closing permanently. (Desiree Rios/The New York Times)

Across the nation, the coronavirus pandemic left businesses struggling to keep their doors open. As a small business owner, I saw firsthand how the economic downturn disproportionately affected minority communities and businesses alike (“As US lockdowns roll back, there’s been an alarming rise in coronavirus cases. Here’s what’s driving surges in some states,” June 11).

After the initial outbreak, my construction-service company, C.R. Services, suffered a 70% decline in revenue. Like most, I was forced to cut overhead and operations until we could find a way to pivot. Thankfully, with the assistance of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), we were given a new lease on life.

Advertisement

From there, we expanded into the D.C. market and welcomed the challenge of disinfecting city buildings and federally operated office spaces that were exposed to COVID-19. This move sparked a jump in business, and now we’re on track to have our best year yet.

As seen by data, minority communities have been affected the most by the pandemic. And with current tensions high in our communities, we need a resurgence of hope. I believe growing the small business community is the answer.
Advertisement

The second round of PPP loans ignited the fuel needed for small businesses to reactivate our economy. The federal government opened the door for us to band together and save our businesses and the communities we live in. I am indebted to the administration and hope we can all reach success.

Corina Morga, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement