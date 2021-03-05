Rejection of minimum wage hike ignores harsh realities | READER COMMENTARY

The cruel irony is that even a $15 hourly wage is not a living wage in half of the United States and certainly not in Baltimore. The Economic Policy Institute figures that a family of two adults and two children living in the city would need an annual salary of $77,000 to cover the cost of rent, food, utilities, transportation, child care, health, insurance, taxes and incidentals like clothing. The rent in this model is set at $1,075 a month, but I was hard put to find even a one-bedroom apartment for rent in Baltimore for that price, let alone a two-bedroom. Even with both parents working full time at the $15 hourly rate, they could only reach a gross income of $62,400 and so would be hard put to pay for anything except the bare basics with health insurance out of their reach.