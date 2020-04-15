Mary Miller: Baltimore must do a better job of accessing federal disaster aid | READER COMMENTARY

Before the city discusses furloughs and budget cuts (“Baltimore unions told there could be pay cuts, furloughs and layoffs because of coronavirus budget shortfall,” April 10), it should take a hard look at what assistance is on the table. The federal CARES legislation passed in late March includes $150 billion for state and local governments. Maryland is likely to receive over $2 billion and Baltimore at least $100 million. These funds are intended to offset the loss of revenue and spending associated with responding to COVID-19.